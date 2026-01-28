IShowSpeed to get Ghanaian passport as Africa tour ends
Ghana was the penultimate stop on the US influencer's live-streamed, 20-country tour of Africa, which wrapped up on Tuesday.
Ghana was the penultimate stop on the US influencer's live-streamed, 20-country tour of Africa, which wrapped up on Tuesday.
The sprinter explained that the Omanyala brand has been carefully built, and every engagement must make professional sense. He questioned the fairness of trading months of intense preparation for a few moments of online fame.
The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) confirmed Speed’s arrival with an energetic post on its X account (formerly Twitter), welcoming him and inviting Kenyans to help shape his itinerary.
Seizing the opening with the instincts of a showman and the legs of a sprinter, iShowSpeed surged clear and crossed the line first, sending the stands into stunned celebration.