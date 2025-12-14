Global Affairs
Trump vows retaliation after ISIL attack in Syria kills three US nationals
The attack on US forces on Saturday, December 13, 2025, was the first to inflict casualties since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a year ago.
The attack on US forces on Saturday, December 13, 2025, was the first to inflict casualties since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a year ago.
The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made for “showing support for a proscribed organization,” with one individual also detained for common assault.