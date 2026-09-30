Global Affairs
Israeli fire kills six in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
About 40,500 children have been injured in the war over the past two years, with more than half left disabled, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities says.
The flotilla is expected to arrive in Gaza in mid-September and comes after Israel blocked two activist attempts to deliver aid to the devastated Palestinian territory by ship in June and July.