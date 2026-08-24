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Murkomen accuses opposition of lacking agenda, condemns political attacks
Murkomen also criticised the United Opposition and the Linda Mwananchi faction, accusing them of lacking a clear programme for governing the country.
Murkomen also criticised the United Opposition and the Linda Mwananchi faction, accusing them of lacking a clear programme for governing the country.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Political analyst, Ojijo said ethnic identity is a natural part of Kenyan society and should be celebrated as a source of culture, heritage and belonging rather than viewed as a political fault line