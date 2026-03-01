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iTax platform

KRA schedules temporary iTax downtime for system maintenance
Business

KRA schedules temporary iTax downtime for system maintenance

In a notice released on Friday, December 5, the agency said the iTax system will be offline for four hours during the weekend to allow for essential system updates. Maintenance is set to begin at 8 pm on Friday, December 5, 2025, and will end at 12 am on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

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