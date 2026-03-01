Business
KRA halts iTax services for planned Sunday night upgrade
The brief interruption, set to last four hours, will affect access to critical tax functions across the country
The brief interruption, set to last four hours, will affect access to critical tax functions across the country
In a notice released on Friday, December 5, the agency said the iTax system will be offline for four hours during the weekend to allow for essential system updates. Maintenance is set to begin at 8 pm on Friday, December 5, 2025, and will end at 12 am on Saturday, December 6, 2025.