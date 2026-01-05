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Radio Generation Kenya

ITF W35 Nairobi

Okutoyi sisters lead Kenya’s first ITF W35
Sports

Okutoyi sisters lead Kenya’s first ITF W35

Kenya hosts its first ITF W35 women’s tennis event at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, giving local players home-court access to higher-ranked opposition and advancing the country’s professional tennis ambitions.

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