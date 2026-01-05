Sports
Double win for Okutoyi at ITF's Nairobi W35
Angella Okutoyi captured the 2026 ITF W35 Nairobi singles and doubles titles at Parklands Sports Club, avenging last year’s final loss and earning key WTA points on home soil.
Angella Okutoyi captured the 2026 ITF W35 Nairobi singles and doubles titles at Parklands Sports Club, avenging last year’s final loss and earning key WTA points on home soil.
Kenya hosts its first ITF W35 women’s tennis event at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, giving local players home-court access to higher-ranked opposition and advancing the country’s professional tennis ambitions.