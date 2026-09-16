Sifuna's Jacaranda rally sets standard for political engagements , Police says
In a statement on Wednesday, the NPS said the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among organisers, participants and security officers.
In a statement on Wednesday, the NPS said the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among organisers, participants and security officers.
He dismissed claims of internal disagreements, saying Sifuna is focused on the presidency while he is seeking the Nairobi governorship
The resolutions were announced following a mobilisation tour of Nairobi that culminated in a rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday
According to the rally itinerary, the tour will begin at 9am with a church service at All Saints Cathedral, before Sifuna and his supporters move through some of Nairobi’s busiest markets and neighbourhoods.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the regional security team had agreed that large political gatherings would not be allowed in the CBD, especially over the weekend when the city centre receives large numbers of people.