News
Anglican Church warns of economic strain, political division ahead 2027 polls
Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said corruption and the high cost of living continue to weaken Kenya’s economy, squeezing families and businesses.
Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said corruption and the high cost of living continue to weaken Kenya’s economy, squeezing families and businesses.
The Archbishop urged the government to prioritize meaningful investments such as school capitation over short-term, populist programs.