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Garissa court jails man for 20 years for defiling schoolgirl
The convict, Hussein Shafi Bilali, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Safiya Abdi Bilali in the Hagardera area of Fafi Constituency.
The convict, Hussein Shafi Bilali, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Safiya Abdi Bilali in the Hagardera area of Fafi Constituency.
Gaddafi, 49, was first arrested in 2015 over allegations that he had hidden details about the disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978. At the time of the cleric’s disappearance, Gaddafi was just two years old, and he held no official role in Libya as an adult.
The magistrate fined him Sh100,000 or one year in prison for using a forged document, and a further Sh2.9 million, double the amount he unlawfully obtained or two years in jail for fraudulent acquisition of public funds.