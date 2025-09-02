News
Al-Islaah Justice Centre unveiled in Garissa to boost access to justice
The Al-Islaah Justice Centre—named after the Arabic word for “reconciliation”—is designed to foster dialogue, healing, and social cohesion.
The Al-Islaah Justice Centre—named after the Arabic word for “reconciliation”—is designed to foster dialogue, healing, and social cohesion.
Jama cited multi-million shilling investments that have turned local hospitals into centres of excellence.
He has been directed to appear at the EACC’s Integrity Centre offices in Nairobi on August 25, 2025, at 10 am, for an interview and to record a statement.