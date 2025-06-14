News
Another death reported in police custody in Kisumu
The death adds to a string of troubling deaths behind police walls.
The death adds to a string of troubling deaths behind police walls.
In the application filed on June 13, IPOA requested orders compelling a telecommunications provider to release subscriber details, call logs, and location data linked to individuals of interest.
Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts, IPOA’s investigating officer, Abdirahman Jibril, told the court that releasing Mukhwana could interfere with ongoing investigations and influence witnesses.