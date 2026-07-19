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Kenya Airways cancels New York-Nairobi flight due to severe weather
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier said the decision to cancel the flight was made to prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft.
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier said the decision to cancel the flight was made to prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft.
The national carrier said the blizzard warning and adverse weather conditions affecting several parts of the United States, including New York, had led airport authorities to suspend flight operations for specific periods.