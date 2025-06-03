Global Affairs
US Senator backs plan to suspend aid in fight against Al Shabaab
On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch defended his proposal to reduce financial aid in the fight against Al Shabaab.
On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch defended his proposal to reduce financial aid in the fight against Al Shabaab.
Koech emphasized that President Ruto’s remarks about a new world order should be understood as a declaration of Africa’s right to influence its own destiny.