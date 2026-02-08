Sports
Harambee Stars midfielder Job Ochieng makes historic La Liga debut
Ochieng came off the bench in the 64th minute, replacing Goncalo Guedes, during a 3-1 win over Elche at the Reale Arena.
Ochieng came off the bench in the 64th minute, replacing Goncalo Guedes, during a 3-1 win over Elche at the Reale Arena.
Ochieng’s journey from Sociedad’s reserves to the fringes of the first team has been steady and determined.
The second half, though, started on a good note for the home side, who took the lead when Matheli set up Muchiri, who tapped in to the delight of the home crowd at the sparsely packed stadium.