Global Affairs
Chadema demands answers over detention of deputy chair John Heche
The party says Heche’s family and colleagues have lost contact with him, raising serious safety concerns as police remain silent on his whereabouts.
The party says Heche’s family and colleagues have lost contact with him, raising serious safety concerns as police remain silent on his whereabouts.
In a statement, Chadema accused the government of orchestrating the arrests to cripple the opposition’s constitutional role, silence public dissent, and shrink democratic space in the lead-up to critical national elections.