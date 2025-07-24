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Former West Pokot governor cleared in Sh18m maize procurement case
Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo found that the maize procurement process had been carried out appropriately and did not breach any laws.
Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo found that the maize procurement process had been carried out appropriately and did not breach any laws.
Lonyangapuo told Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo that eight years ago, during his tenure as governor, he personally arranged for 20,000 bags of white maize to help residents facing severe hunger.