Trump orders CNN, MS NOW and Politico out of White House
Despite the announcement, CNN and Politico reporters remained at the White House shortly afterwards. A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.
Despite the announcement, CNN and Politico reporters remained at the White House shortly afterwards. A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.
Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive David Omwoyo said responsible election reporting would be critical to protecting public trust in the media and supporting peaceful democratic processes
Kiprotich was allegedly taken shortly before 9:20 pm, according to Standard Group, which said it was yet to establish where the editor was when the company issued a statement on September 1, 2026.
The initiative seeks to recognise Machoka's five decades in broadcasting while celebrating other legendary radio voices, journalists and media professionals whose careers have contributed to the development of Kenya's media industry and cultural landscape
Odinga criticised the alleged mobilisation of young people to disrupt political gatherings and strongly condemned attacks on journalists covering the events. She urged political leaders to reject violence and uphold the rights to peaceful assembly, movement and expression
The Council said the media must remain neutral and safe at all times, allowing journalists to carry out their work without being caught up in political confrontations.
Speaking during a local media interview on Tuesday, Victor Bwire, Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya, urged media organisations to strengthen their editorial capacity, prioritise balanced and inclusive reporting, forge strategic partnerships and uphold the principles of accuracy, fairness and responsibility throughout the electoral period
In her judgment on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Githua retraced the journalist's role, relying on his testimony as Protected Witness 9 (PW9), to illustrate how a routine effort to balance a sensitive story evolved into an alleged abduction from which he narrowly escaped
The concerns were raised during a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, where officials from the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) and the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) said the safety of journalists continues to deteriorate as political tensions rise.
Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions