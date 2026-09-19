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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Journalism

MCK urges newsrooms to prepare early for 2027 election coverage
News

MCK urges newsrooms to prepare early for 2027 election coverage

Speaking during a local media interview on Tuesday, Victor Bwire, Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya, urged media organisations to strengthen their editorial capacity, prioritise balanced and inclusive reporting, forge strategic partnerships and uphold the principles of accuracy, fairness and responsibility throughout the electoral period

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Matt Baugh steps up push to deepen Kenya-UK ties
Global Affairs

Matt Baugh steps up push to deepen Kenya-UK ties

Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions

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