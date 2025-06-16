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Motion seeks to rename Juja Road after veteran broadcaster, Mbotela
The proposal seeks to permanently honour the late veteran broadcaster, who was a prominent figure in Kenyan media for decades.
The proposal seeks to permanently honour the late veteran broadcaster, who was a prominent figure in Kenyan media for decades.
They report that large piles of trash are frequently abandoned by the roadside in several locations, leading to environmental degradation and posing significant health hazards to the local community.