Sports
World Cup semis: England, Argentina renew rivalry for 5th meeting
Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser in the 47th minute after Norway had taken the lead through Schjelderup in the 36th minute.
Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser in the 47th minute after Norway had taken the lead through Schjelderup in the 36th minute.
Alexis Mac Allister headed in a 10th-minute cross by Lionel Messi to hand Argentina the lead at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.
Double-touched penalties, such as the disallowed kick by Julian Alvarez that helped knock Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League, should in future be retaken.