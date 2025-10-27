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KNEC chair Nyabundi dismisses exam leak claims as 3.4 million sit tests
Nyabundi said KNEC has put in place robust security and logistical measures to safeguard the ongoing national exams and ensure fairness for all candidates.
Nyabundi said KNEC has put in place robust security and logistical measures to safeguard the ongoing national exams and ensure fairness for all candidates.
Nyabundi suggested that the focus could shift to subjects that align with students' strengths, such as the humanities or vocational skills, to enhance overall academic performance and learning outcomes.