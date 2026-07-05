Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Germany head coach
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Germany crashed out of the World Cup in surprising circumstances as they lost to Paraguay on penalties. Nagelsmann had been expected to remain in charge until after Euro 2028 and put the ball in his employers' court following the World Cup failure.
During the heartbreaking defeat at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Klopp watched his nation lose 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. However, the main talking point was Germany’s disallowed extra-time goal when centre-back Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner.
Klopp led Liverpool to English Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory during an eight year stint.