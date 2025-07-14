News
Court declines bid to block DIG Lagat from resuming office
Matindi had moved to the High Court requesting conservatory orders to prevent Lagat from resuming his responsibilities until his case is heard and determined.
Matindi had moved to the High Court requesting conservatory orders to prevent Lagat from resuming his responsibilities until his case is heard and determined.
Justice Mwita directed Amin to present himself in court on Thursday, July 3, 2025, to formally explain the circumstances surrounding Kinyagia’s disappearance.
Justice Chacha Mwita, who is handling the matter, emphasized that the case involves a habeas corpus application concerning a Kenyan citizen whose life may be in jeopardy.
Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat on Thursday, Ruto accused some school heads of resisting the move because they have something to hide.