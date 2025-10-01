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Former Congolese President Kabila sentenced to death for war crimes
The charges concern accusations that Kabila has been supporting the M23, a rebel group who have wreaked devastation across the country's eastern region.
The charges concern accusations that Kabila has been supporting the M23, a rebel group who have wreaked devastation across the country's eastern region.
According to the court filing, Kabila is accused of bearing responsibility for atrocities committed during his time in power, including widespread violence targeting civilians.
His trial comes amid ongoing violence in the east despite a ceasefire deal signed between the government and the rebels last week.
Kagame went on to suggest that former DRC President Joseph Kabila was behind the deal that saw Tshisekedi take office.