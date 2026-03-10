Sports
KCB vs Kabras Kenya Cup match will not be replayed, KRU rules
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the national rugby governing body said the decision was reached after its committee determined that relevant regulations had been contravened.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the national rugby governing body said the decision was reached after its committee determined that relevant regulations had been contravened.
Kabras Sugar Head Coach Carlos Katywa, said his team is confident of defending their title.