Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana dies
Medical staff treated him for severe head injuries, but he died while receiving care a few minutes before midnight on February 4, 2026
Medical staff treated him for severe head injuries, but he died while receiving care a few minutes before midnight on February 4, 2026
Matasi had been provisionally suspended from all football activity in the country for 90 days in late March amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation.
Posta Rangers stunned Mathare United 2-1 in their opening fixture last weekend, and they will be hoping to slay title hopefuls Tusker FC, who also lost their first match of the season to KCB.
Kogalo coach Sinisa Mihic, who had been forced to serve a touchline ban, was involved in several off-the-field incidents that threatened to derail proceedings.
Matasi, currently the number one at Kenya Premier League club Kakamega Homeboyz was suspended last month by the Football Kenya Federation after he was implicated in a match fixing scandal.