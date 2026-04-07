Global Affairs
Kanye offers to meet Jewish community in UK after Wireless controversy
In a statement, the rapper now known as Ye said he had been "following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly".
In a statement, the rapper now known as Ye said he had been "following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly".
In the now-deleted posts shared on his social media accounts, West made a string of sexualized comments and insinuations, many of which have been widely condemned as misogynistic and deeply inappropriate.