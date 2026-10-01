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MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Ruto represented the then Eldoret North constituency for three terms before leaving Parliament to become deputy president in 2013. Sudi was elected to represent Kapseret in the same year and has since established himself as a major political figure in the Rift Valley.
In a statement issued on Monday, the party described the remarks as “reckless”, “divisive” and “dangerous”, warning that such rhetoric could reopen ethnic tensions associated with Kenya’s past election violence.