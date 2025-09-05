KFS looking into alleged python sighting in Karura Forest
A video widely circulated online showed what appeared to be a massive python slithering across a murram road within the forest before disappearing into the undergrowth.
A video widely circulated online showed what appeared to be a massive python slithering across a murram road within the forest before disappearing into the undergrowth.
Under the revised structure, each entry now carries an extra Sh16 in VAT, while a Sh50 fee applies per transaction. Solo visitors will pay Sh166, while a group of 20 will pay per person plus Sh50 for the entire transaction.
While KFS says the policy shift aims to improve transparency and prevent revenue leakages, conservation groups argue that such an abrupt transition undermines long-standing partnerships and could threaten the sustainable management of public forests.
This new directive takes effect from Friday, August 29, 2025, and includes payments for services at all entry points, including the Sigiria block.
Karura Forest, located within Nairobi, is one of the capital’s most visited natural spaces.