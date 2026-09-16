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Radio Generation Kenya

Karura Forest

Karura Forest closes key sites after rivers burst banks
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Karura Forest closes key sites after rivers burst banks

Forest authorities explained that paths leading to the caves, waterfalls, bridges, and the Ruaka picnic site had been blocked off due to safety concerns. Rising river levels have made the routes unsafe, prompting officials to restrict movement in those parts of the forest.

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