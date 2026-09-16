Karura Forest: Kenya Forest Service disputes Muthaiga Golf Club land ownership claim
The Service said the legal framework governing the club's occupation changed following the enactment of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2007.
The Service said the legal framework governing the club's occupation changed following the enactment of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2007.
The club did not explain the basis of KFS’s claim over the section or provide details on the boundaries at the centre of the dispute. It also did not give a timeline for when members could regain access to the eight holes.
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, auditors established that 506 facilities were operating without valid licences inside protected forests. They include 303 schools, 102 churches, 34 dispensaries and health centres, 24 government agencies and 39 telecommunication masts.
Public anxiety had grown after images circulated online showing felled trees and construction activity in parts of Karura, prompting speculation about possible encroachment or plans to privatise sections of the forest.
Speaking on Tuesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addressed growing public concerns and misinformation surrounding the project.
Barasa noted that the programme’s success relies on having large numbers of seedlings available, prompting the government to mobilise forest stations nationwide to increase production.
Forest authorities explained that paths leading to the caves, waterfalls, bridges, and the Ruaka picnic site had been blocked off due to safety concerns. Rising river levels have made the routes unsafe, prompting officials to restrict movement in those parts of the forest.
KFS explained that the project is intended to strengthen tree nursery operations, improve efficiency in seedling production, and remain fully compliant with forest conservation regulations.