Sports
Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing delivers breakout stars
Kenyan Njoroge Kibugu stormed to the top of the men’s Order of Merit with a blistering final-round 6‑under 64 to seize the Absa Invitational.
Kenyan Njoroge Kibugu stormed to the top of the men’s Order of Merit with a blistering final-round 6‑under 64 to seize the Absa Invitational.
A multi-agency team bringing together the Office of the Attorney General, the ministries of Cooperatives, Labour, Agriculture, and the National Treasury has been formed to verify the claims.