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Fewer Kenyan women getting married as divorce rates climb- KNBS
The report highlights the central role of marriage in population growth, noting that the majority of births still occur within wedlock.
The report highlights the central role of marriage in population growth, noting that the majority of births still occur within wedlock.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced the programme on Saturday, noting that the cards will provide young mothers with uninterrupted access to antenatal and postnatal care.
Despite its criminalization under the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act of 2011, FGM continues to be practiced.