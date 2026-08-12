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Why Nyong’o wants Kenya to look beyond Vision 2030 now
The governor, who is leading the strategic working group preparing Vision 2060, said long-term planning should begin with a clear picture of the country Kenya wants to become.
The governor, who is leading the strategic working group preparing Vision 2060, said long-term planning should begin with a clear picture of the country Kenya wants to become.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Owino explained that many Kenyans mistakenly believe Vision 2030 has been abandoned because successive governments have implemented its programmes without consistently communicating that they form part of the country's long-term development agenda