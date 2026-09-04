Kenya welcomes African Growth and Opportunity Act extension by US to 2028
The Government said the extension was particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.
The Government said the extension was particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.
Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the decision would give manufacturers greater certainty as they plan their operations, while maintaining the third-country fabric provision would remain important to the continued growth of Kenya's garment industry.
Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, the extension is expected to provide a boost to Kenya’s textile and apparel industries, which operate within the country’s Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and employ over 80,000 people directly, with an additional 250,000 supported indirectly.