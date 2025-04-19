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More funding needed to tackle Haemophilia in Kenya- Stakeholders
Kago also pointed out that the cost of Haemophilia drugs is prohibitively expensive, with doses for children costing Sh50,000 and for adults, Sh300,000.
Kago also pointed out that the cost of Haemophilia drugs is prohibitively expensive, with doses for children costing Sh50,000 and for adults, Sh300,000.
Currently, Haemophilia is not included in the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the government neither procures nor finances the necessary treatment products.