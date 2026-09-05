Human Rights Commission calls for urgent action to end nurses’ strike
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
According to KMPDC, reports received indicate that the fraudsters are approaching practitioners, health facilities and training institutions while pretending to act on behalf of the Council.
The inspection, which began in consultation with the Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, targeted Mandera, Nairobi, and Wajir counties.
The decision to close the maternity unit was made as investigations begin.
The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has ordered all health facilities operating in petrol stations and residential buildings to relocate within six months, warning that failure to comply will lead to closure.