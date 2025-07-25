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KMPDU defends Kiambu doctors’ strike, accuses county of neglect
The union accused the county administration of subjecting healthcare workers to continued neglect and mistreatment.
The union accused the county administration of subjecting healthcare workers to continued neglect and mistreatment.
KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah assured the interns comprising medical officers, pharmacists, and dentists that they will receive their full dues as stipulated in the binding agreement.
Leaders from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) instructed all members to report back to their duties within 42 hours.