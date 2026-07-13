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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya motorsport

Sports CS Salim Mvurya. PHOTO/Ministry of Sports
Sports

Kenya partners with private sector to host WRC Safari Rally 2026

In a statement issued on February 24, 2026, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, said the partnership “heralds a new era for motorsport in Kenya” while significantly reducing the Government’s annual financial commitment to the event.

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