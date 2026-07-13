Sports
Hinga marks 21st birthday with victory in Rwanda
Speaking after the race on Sunday, Hinga admitted he had not expected such an impressive result on his rally debut.
Speaking after the race on Sunday, Hinga admitted he had not expected such an impressive result on his rally debut.
In a statement issued on February 24, 2026, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, said the partnership “heralds a new era for motorsport in Kenya” while significantly reducing the Government’s annual financial commitment to the event.