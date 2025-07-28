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KNCCI warns public against fraudulent grant application scam circulating online
The fake document falsely claims to offer financial support of up to Sh77 million to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The fake document falsely claims to offer financial support of up to Sh77 million to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
In a statement issued Tuesday, July 1, KNCCI described Rutto's appointment as a significant recognition of Kenya’s and Africa’s growing influence in global trade.
According to the President, 90% of the funds will go to micro, small, and medium enterprises.
Farah, in the statement, appeared to point to a possible rift between himself and KNCCI's Board as the reason for his departure.