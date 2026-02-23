Sports
KKF begins 2026 with Elite Warrior Karate Championships warm-up
Federation president Eng. Richard Binga emphasized the need for the tournament saying that it served as a warm up to the season, as athletes last competed last year.
Federation president Eng. Richard Binga emphasized the need for the tournament saying that it served as a warm up to the season, as athletes last competed last year.
The federation branch's Competitions Secretary, Maurice Maina, told Radio Generation that the winners will join those who won the national Novice in early February in Thika, Kiambu County, for the Kenya Open next week, February 26–28, 2026.