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Kenya Power battles rising vandalism in lower Eastern region
In Machakos alone, 25 transformers were vandalized in 2022, with the number climbing to 30 cases in 2023.
In Machakos alone, 25 transformers were vandalized in 2022, with the number climbing to 30 cases in 2023.
The arrests followed a tip-off to KPLC’s Nairobi Area security team about ongoing cable tampering near Nyayo Stadium.
Funding is being provided by the French government, with €48.6 million (Sh7.1 billion) coming in the form of a concessional sovereign loan from the French Development Agency (AFD).