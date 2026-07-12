Sports
Kenya wins eight more medals at Rafting World Cup Series
Hosts Kenya fielded five teams comprising 56 athletes in the men's, women's and mixed categories. The squad was selected from more than 128 athletes from across the country.
Hosts Kenya fielded five teams comprising 56 athletes in the men's, women's and mixed categories. The squad was selected from more than 128 athletes from across the country.
The championship, the first of its kind to be held on African soil, has attracted five Kenyan teams and now Kenya Rafting Federation National Treasurer Ibrahim Mwangi has described the event as a landmark achievement for both Kenya and Africa.