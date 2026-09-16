Kenya sends six athletes to Africa AirBadminton Championships
The championships will be followed by the Zone 5 Regional Championships from September 20–22.
The championships will be followed by the Zone 5 Regional Championships from September 20–22.
“The World Athletics Championships are coming home!” Ruto said in a statement on Tuesday, describing the award as “Kenya’s moment, Africa’s moment” and a victory for generations of athletes who have made the country synonymous with excellence.
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
Kenya has paid the Sh3.87 billion AFCON 2027 hosting fee to CAF and restructured its organising committee, paving the way for accelerated stadium, transport and logistics upgrades nationwide.
Kenya successfully hosted the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 at Nyayo National Stadium, drawing over 15,000 fans and earning praise as a model for future African rugby tournaments.
Kenya will host 12 international teams at Nyayo National Stadium for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Division 2 Nairobi Leg, a sold-out 2026 event seen as key to boosting the country’s global sporting profile.
In a notice released on Sunday, NOCK said no individual, shop, company, or trader has the authority to produce, distribute, or sell items bearing the Team Kenya logo unless they have been formally approved.