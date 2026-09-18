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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Treasury

Six regional authorities face dissolution in State overhaul
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Six regional authorities face dissolution in State overhaul

The Acts establishing the authorities targeted for repeal include those governing the Kerio Valley Development Authority, Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda), Lake Basin Development Authority, Ewaso Ng'iro North Rivers Basin Development Authority and Coast Development Authority.

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