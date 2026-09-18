CS Kagwe targets taxes, VAT refund delays hurting flower farmers
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
The Acts establishing the authorities targeted for repeal include those governing the Kerio Valley Development Authority, Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda), Lake Basin Development Authority, Ewaso Ng'iro North Rivers Basin Development Authority and Coast Development Authority.
Gachagua questioned the pace of government borrowing, expenditure at State House and delays in disbursing funds to counties, arguing that the increased borrowing had not been matched by corresponding development
The proposed changes would remove the current arrangement that allows the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury to authorise payments from the Consolidated Fund to the EADB without first seeking the approval of lawmakers.
Mbadi said while Kenyans have a constitutional right to challenge government decisions in court, leaders should avoid making conclusive statements on matters that are still awaiting judicial determination.
In a statement on Monday, Otieno argued that rising taxation, expanding debt obligations, and slowing economic productivity are placing increasing pressure on households, businesses, and long-term national development planning.