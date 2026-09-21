Politics
Wetang’ula calls on ODM supporters to honour Raila by backing Ruto
Speaker Wetang’ula said Odinga had chosen to work with President Ruto before his death and urged his supporters to follow the political direction he had taken.
Speaker Wetang’ula said Odinga had chosen to work with President Ruto before his death and urged his supporters to follow the political direction he had taken.
Police in Busia County intercepted a motorcycle near the Kenya–Uganda border, seizing about 100kg of suspected cannabis and arresting a suspect, in an intensified anti-narcotics crackdown.