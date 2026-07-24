Senate pushes to scrap KeRRA, Kura in roads funding shake-up
The proposals are contained in the Senate Roads Committee report on the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the National Assembly by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.
The proposals are contained in the Senate Roads Committee report on the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the National Assembly by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.
Kura explained that the temporary hoarding walls are necessary to protect pedestrians and motorists as work progresses on the Valley Road–Kenyatta Avenue/Ngong Road/Nyerere Road Interchange project.
KURA announced that the closure will remain in effect until Friday, January 30, 2026.
In a notice issued on Monday, July 14, KURA announced that the affected section will be partially closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday until 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 21.
The installation of this footbridge is an investment in pedestrian infrastructure.
However, critics now argue that longer tenures reduce accountability and flexibility.