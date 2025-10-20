Military honors Raila Odinga with flag presentation to Mama Ida
The gesture was a symbol of the country’s gratitude for Raila’s decades of public service and his unwavering dedication to Kenya’s democratic journey.
The gesture was a symbol of the country’s gratitude for Raila’s decades of public service and his unwavering dedication to Kenya’s democratic journey.
According to probation reports presented in court, the boys were found with falsified papers and admitted they were in the country without proper documentation. They told the court they were in the process of regularising their stay in Kenya when the flag incident occurred.
Senior Resident Magistrate Rose Gitau on Friday directed that the boys, aged 14 and 17, be placed at the Gigiri Children’s Protection Unit, saying only their biological parents could be considered for custody at this stage.
The two were filmed on September 20, 2025, mishandling and mocking the Kenyan flag during the match between Kenya Police FC and Mogadishu City FC, which ended 3–1 in favour of the hosts.
Few people realize that Kenya has strict rules governing the use and display of the national flag under the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act.
Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle condemned the disturbances that marred a recent football match involving Mogadishu City Club, saying the incidents do not represent the values shared between Kenya and Somalia.