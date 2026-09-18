Corridors of Justice
Judiciary seeks new safeguards as more Kenyans take up jobs abroad
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi told the Senate that at least 252 Kenyans are linked to Russia’s military operations, with some missing, injured or repatriated, as Kenya tightens crackdowns, diplomacy and legal safeguards.