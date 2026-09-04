Ruto pays tribute to fallen Haiti mission officers
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Speaking during a flag handover ceremony for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Embakasi, Nairobi County, on Friday, Ruto thanked the officers for their service and formally received the Kenyan flag following the completion of their deployment
A contingent of 215 Kenyan police officers has returned from a UN-backed security mission in Haiti, marking the end of their deployment supporting efforts to restore public order and protect civilians.
The force in a statement confirmed that all officers are safe and accounted for.