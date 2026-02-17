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Radio Generation Kenya

Kenyan Sports Ministry

Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade
Sports

Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade

Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.

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