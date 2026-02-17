Sports
Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade
Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.
Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.
Fans and officials condemned Kasarani Stadium’s deteriorated pitch during Nairobi United’s CAF tie against Wydad, prompting Sports Kenya to apologize, cite unpaid water bills and announce a temporary closure for renovations.