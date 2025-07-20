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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kerr County

Over 160 missing as Texas flood death toll climbs to 109
Global Affairs

Over 160 missing as Texas flood death toll climbs to 109

In Kerr County alone part of a region often referred to as "Flash Flood Alley" authorities are searching for 161 individuals still unaccounted for. The figure is based on missing person reports from relatives, friends, and neighbors, the governor said.

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