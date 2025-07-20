Global Affairs
Death toll rises, but missing plummets in Texas Hill Country flood disaster
The deadly flash floods, centered along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, have claimed at least 135 lives.
The deadly flash floods, centered along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, have claimed at least 135 lives.
In Kerr County alone part of a region often referred to as "Flash Flood Alley" authorities are searching for 161 individuals still unaccounted for. The figure is based on missing person reports from relatives, friends, and neighbors, the governor said.
Torrential rains on Friday turned the Guadalupe River into a deadly torrent, sweeping through the Hill Country town of Kerrville and devastating Camp Mystic, a historic Christian girls' camp.
Governor Greg Abbott confirmed an additional 10 deaths across other counties and said 41 individuals were still unaccounted for.